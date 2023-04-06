Warm and muggy then hot and steamy

A warm start to the day with patchy fog through sunrise. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with near record highs. A steady onshore breeze will keep the beaches a little cooler with mostly clear skies tonight. Patchy fog forms late. Above normal temperatures continue Friday with an increasing chance of rain for Easter weekend.

Thursday: Patchy fog then a warm afternoon. Patchy fog then turning partly cloudy with above seasonal highs. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, low 80s on our sandy shores. Record: 90-1947. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog forms overnight.

Friday: Another dry and warm afternoon with near record highs. Patchy fog for our coastal and inland areas as the wind pattern remains onshore. Wake up temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 10.3 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms this weekend. A strengthening northeast wind pattern will develop Saturday with scattered showers, storms expected late afternoon, continuing Easter Sunday. Rain chances will be higher Saturday night with widespread rounds of rain Sunday. It’s a great weekend for our Weather Authority App.

7am 70

8am 69

9am 73

10am 76

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 87

5pm 86

8pm 75

10pm 73

11pm 72

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 7:48 pm