After a dry day, rain returns today, this weekend

A warm and muggy start with patchy to areas of dense fog. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy late with a chance of showers, isolated storms developing along the sea breeze front after 2 p.m. Scattered showers fade late tonight. Rain with storms will develop Saturday with increasing activity overnight. More rain to come Sunday.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with scattered showers along the sea breeze after 2 p.m. Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Cloudy skies with showers possible overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers giving way to rain arriving early in SE GA then during late afternoon for NE FL, 50-70 percent. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Scattered showers with storms and afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind SE/NE 10-15, increasing late.

Pollen count: 10.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms this weekend. Rain chances will be higher Saturday night. Widespread rounds of rain expected Sunday. The unsettled pattern continues Monday.

7am 70

8am 69

9am 73

10am 76

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 87

5pm 86

8pm 75

10pm 73

11pm 72

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 7:48 pm