Windy and wet at times, flooding possible

A strong onshore flow will bring swaying trees, standing water and flickering lights. A Coastal Flood Warning as well as Coastal Flood Advisory remain in effect through tomorrow morning. Standing water will be possible along the St. Johns River and along our beaches with tides running well above normal.

Monday: Cool, cloudy and windy. Temperatures will remain well shy of our seasonal averages under cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. Wind: NE 20-30 mph along our beaches, 10-20 mph for inland areas. Rain chances will be stronger along our coastal zones for NE FL, 60-70 percent. Windy with showers overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers, storms, 40-60 percent. Cloudy skies with showers possible and morning lows in the 50s to low 60s for SE GA, upper 50s to 60s for NE FL. Partly cloudy skies for SE GA with highs in the 70s. Mostly cloudy skies with coastal showers for NE FL and highs in the 70s. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Cloudy skies overnight.

Pollen count: 8.7 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: A midweek break in the rain as the onshore flow continues through Wednesday. Scattered showers with storms return Thursday, Friday.

7am 61

8am 63

9am 64

10am 65

11am 66

12pm 66

3pm 67

5pm 66

8pm 63

10pm 62

11pm 61

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 7:51 pm