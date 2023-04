Sunday evening temperatures will be in the upper 60s, low 70s for our region by midnight, with light winds, mostly cloudy skies and light rain.

Monday morning begins in the mid to upper 50s, with winds in the 10 to 15 mile per hour range, mostly cloudy skies that will clear out with no rain.

Monday afternoon temperatures peak in to mid to upper 70s with breezy winds, mostly clear skies and no rain.

Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Monday.