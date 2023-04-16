Storm approaches NE FL and SE GA by Saturday at 11 pm near Lake City and continues east.

Late Saturday evening storms spoil outdoor plans – Storms moving through Alabama and West Georgia will approach Lake City by 11 pm and continue to move east with heavy down pours and lightning into Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida through 4 am.

By midnight temperatures will drop to the upper 60s with cloudy skies, light to moderate rain and a wind from the south, less than 10 miles per hour.

Sunday morning begins in the mid 60s, with calm winds, partly cloudy skies and light rain.

Sunday afternoon temperatures peak near the mid 80s with breezy winds, partly cloudy skies and light to moderate rain for the afternoon, tapering off into the evening.