Showers possible this afternoon, nice workweek ahead

After some morning showers, a few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon along the I-95 corridor. The best chance for rain will be south of Jacksonville, with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will approach the area this evening, which will spark some scattered showers in SE Georgia. We’ll see clouds tonight and morning lows in the upper 50s.

Quieter and drier weather is on the way for Monday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and somewhat breezy conditions. Temps for Monday will be in the upper 70s.

A warming trend gets going for midweek. The dry weather will continue, with highs on Tuesday in the low 80s, and temps on Wednesday in the mid 80s.

The dry conditions will continue late week, with a few more clouds developing. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next storm system doesn’t move in until next weekend, with scattered showers possible.