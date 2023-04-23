Pleasant Sunday, big changes ahead

It’s a cooler start to the day across the region, but very nice weather is ahead this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine during the day with dry conditions. Highs for today will be in the low 80s.

Clouds will begin to increase later tonight as moisture begins to work back into the area. It will stay dry, with temps in the mid 50s.

A pattern shift begins to occur to start the week. A front will begin to stall over the area, bringing scattered showers late in the day. Highs for Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Higher rain chances are likely for Tuesday as the front remains over the area. Partly sunny skies are expected, with temps in the upper 70s.

A storm system pushes through on Wednesday, bringing a good bet for rain and storms areawide. Highs for Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

The rain and storm chances continue late week, with activity likely both Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers are also likely on Saturday, but coverage will be much lower across the region. Highs will be in the upper 80s.