Showers and storms return today, linger through the weekend

Scattered showers with storms will get an earlier start near and along I-75. Rounds of locally heavy rainfall expected with isolated strong to severe storms. Flooding, hail and gusty wind will be the main threats again today. Weekend rainfall could lead to temporary flooding this weekend.

Friday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms, 70-90 percent. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Showers possible overnight. Wind SW 15 - 20 mph.

Saturday: Rounds of rain, some locally heavy, 50-70 percent. Cloudy skies with showers possible early, then becoming widespread through the day. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 0.8 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rounds of rain this weekend with some areas receiving 2-4 inches by late Sunday.

7am 64

8am 67

9am 71

10am 75

11am 78

12pm 79

3pm 82

5pm 79

8pm 77

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 6:46am

Sunset: 8:02 pm