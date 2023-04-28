Showers and storms return today, linger through the weekend

Scattered showers with storms will get an earlier start near and along I-75. Rounds of locally heavy rainfall expected with isolated strong to severe storms. Flooding, hail and gusty wind will be the main threats again today. Weekend rainfall could lead to temporary flooding this weekend.
Friday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms, 70-90 percent. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Showers possible overnight. Wind SW 15 - 20 mph.
Saturday: Rounds of rain, some locally heavy, 50-70 percent. Cloudy skies with showers possible early, then becoming widespread through the day. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Pollen count: 0.8 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry
Looking ahead: Locally heavy rounds of rain this weekend with some areas receiving 2-4 inches by late Sunday.
7am 64
8am 67
9am 71
10am 75
11am 78
12pm 79
3pm 82
5pm 79
8pm 77
10pm 75
11pm 74
Sunrise: 6:46am
Sunset: 8:02 pm