Sunshine dominates next 4 days

Sunday evening temperatures drop to the mid to low 60s by midnight, with light winds and clear skies. Specifically for Southeast Georgia, wind gusts near 22 miles per hour should cease by 1 am on Monday.

Monday temperatures begin in the mid 50s with clear skies and light winds.

Monday afternoon temperatures peak into the low 80s, winds in the teens with gusts in the 20s and mostly clear skies.

There is no rain in the forecast for Sunday evening or Monday.

Gale Warning is in effect for all coastal waters through Sunday night. A small craft advisory is in effect through Monday.