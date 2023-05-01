A seasonal and sunny start to the week

Sunny, seasonal and breezy today. Clear skies with a light breeze this morning under clear skies. Becoming sunny and breezy with near seasonal afternoon highs. This pattern continues through most of the week.

Today: Sunny, seasonal and breezy. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind: SW 10-20 mph with 30 mph gusts. Clear and cool with light wind overnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, cool and breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for SE GA, 50s and 60s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s for SE GA, low 80s for NE FL. Wind: SW 10-20 mph with stronger gusts. Mostly clear overnight, light wind.

Pollen count: 5.8 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures through most of the week.

7am 57

8am 60

9am 68

10am 73

11am 77

12pm 80

3pm 84

5pm 82

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 6:43am

Sunset: 8:04 pm