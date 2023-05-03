Very dry and sunny, Fire Danger elevated

The pleasant weather continues. Sunny and windy with near seasonal afternoon highs. Light wind overnight with less than seasonal temperatures, leading to another chilly start. Seasonal temperatures and dry through Friday.

The dry weather has been nice, but the very low relative humidity could be dangerous. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon through 7 p.m. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Today: Sunny, seasonal and windy. Red Flag Warning noon - 7 p.m. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph with 25 mph gusts. Clear and cool with lighter wind overnight.

Thursday: Sunny, cool and dry. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s and 60s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight, light wind.

Pollen count: 6.1 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures through Friday.

7am 60

8am 63

9am 66

10am 70

11am 72

12pm 76

3pm 84

5pm 82

8pm 65

10pm 63

11pm 62

Sunrise: 6:43am

Sunset: 8:05 pm