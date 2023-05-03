Very dry and sunny, Fire Danger elevated

The pleasant weather continues. Sunny and windy with near seasonal afternoon highs. Light wind overnight with less than seasonal temperatures, leading to another chilly start. Seasonal temperatures and dry through Friday.
The dry weather has been nice, but the very low relative humidity could be dangerous. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon through 7 p.m. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Today: Sunny, seasonal and windy. Red Flag Warning noon - 7 p.m. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph with 25 mph gusts. Clear and cool with lighter wind overnight.
Thursday: Sunny, cool and dry. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s and 60s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight, light wind.
Pollen count: 6.1 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory
Looking ahead: Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures through Friday.
7am 60
8am 63
9am 66
10am 70
11am 72
12pm 76
3pm 84
5pm 82
8pm 65
10pm 63
11pm 62
Sunrise: 6:43am
Sunset: 8:05 pm