A dry end to the week, scattered showers return this weekend

Open window weather continues! Clear skies and cool temperature will start the day. Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures this afternoon. Clear and cool overnight with clouds slowly returning to the River City Friday. Scattered showers with storms this weekend.
Low relative humidity values of 22 to 28% will remain across interior SE GA and NE FL this afternoon. A slight increase to 30% to 40% on Friday.
Today: Sunny, seasonal. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool with light wind overnight.
Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s with upper 70s along our beaches. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight, light wind, patchy fog.
Pollen count: 5.4 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory
Looking ahead: Warmer temperatures this weekend with scattered showers, storms expected.
7am 52
8am 55
9am 65
10am 72
11am 75
12pm 78
3pm 83
5pm 82
8pm 71
10pm 69
11pm 68
Sunrise: 6:41am
Sunset: 8:06 pm