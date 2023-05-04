A dry end to the week, scattered showers return this weekend

Open window weather continues! Clear skies and cool temperature will start the day. Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures this afternoon. Clear and cool overnight with clouds slowly returning to the River City Friday. Scattered showers with storms this weekend.

Low relative humidity values of 22 to 28% will remain across interior SE GA and NE FL this afternoon. A slight increase to 30% to 40% on Friday.

Today: Sunny, seasonal. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool with light wind overnight.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s with upper 70s along our beaches. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight, light wind, patchy fog.

Pollen count: 5.4 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Warmer temperatures this weekend with scattered showers, storms expected.

7am 52

8am 55

9am 65

10am 72

11am 75

12pm 78

3pm 83

5pm 82

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 6:41am

Sunset: 8:06 pm