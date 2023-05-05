Cinco de Mayo under increasing clouds

Cloudy skies return as seasonal temperatures continue. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with mild afternoon highs today. Partly cloudy to mostly clear early tonight before the cloudy skies return to the area this weekend. Scattered showers with storms this weekend.

Friday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies today. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland with upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Clouds increase overnight, light wind, patchy fog.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, 20-40 percent. Cloudy with showers possible early with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with showers possible along with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers fade during the evening under partly cloudy skies.

Pollen count: 5.1 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Scattered showers Sunday and the pattern remains unsettled for the start of the week.

7am 53

8am 56

9am 69

10am 76

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 75

10pm 73

11pm 72

Sunrise: 6:40am

Sunset: 8:07 pm