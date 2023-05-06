Clouds, scattered showers to start the weekend

We’ve already seen a few showers in coastal areas to start Saturday, and the threat for rain will continue for much of the daytime hours. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, with cooler highs in the upper 70s.

The threat for rain will quickly end later this evening, with gradual clearing overnight. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Better weather is ahead for Sunday. We’ll see more of a blend of sun and clouds with just an isolated shower possible. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 60s.

Temps warm quickly to start next week. Expect partly sunny skies for Monday with a few showers. Highs for Monday will push into the low 90s.

The threat for rain and storms increases midweek as more moisture returns. Scattered showers and storms are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s.

The active weather looks to continue into the back end of next week, with rain and storm chances continuing.