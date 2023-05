Temperatures drop into the low 60s as clouds clear

Saturday evening temperatures drop into the mid 60s, with partly cloudy skies and light winds from the east, southeast.

Sunday morning temperatures begin in the low 60s, with partly cloudy skies and light winds from the southeast.

Sunday evening temperatures peak into the low 80s, winds in the teens from the southeast and mostly clear skies.

Rain is not in the forecast for late Saturday or Sunday.

High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through Sunday.