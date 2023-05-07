More sun for Sunday, storm chances ahead

The sun has returned to start Sunday, and better weather is ahead for the daytime hours. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions, with comfortable highs in the low 80s.

Just a few clouds are expected later this evening, with falling temps for the overnight. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Rain chances return to start the workweek. Just a isolated shower is expected Monday, and most will stay dry. Highs for Monday will climb into the low 90s.

Higher rain and storm chances arrive for midweek. Partly sunny skies are expected both days, with highs in the low 90s.

The somewhat active weather pattern continues for Thursday and Friday, but with cooler temps. Scattered showers and storms are again expected, with temps in the mid 80s.

Quieter weather is expected to start Mother’s Day weekend.