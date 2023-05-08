The summer breeze will make you feel fine

Summer-like temperatures under sunny skies. A mild start to your morning under mostly clear skies then becoming mostly sunny with above seasonal temperatures. A southwest breeze will sweep through this afternoon. A few clouds will move in from the west this evening with mild overnight lows. Warmer days ahead with scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Mostly clear this morning then mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Mostly clear overnight with light, patchy fog.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot!. Wake up temperatures under mostly clear skies in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph. A slight chance of a showers or two for areas of southeast Georgia late in the afternoon, 20-30 percent.

Pollen count: 5.0 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms return Wednesday and linger through the end of the week.

7am 60

8am 63

9am 70

10am 75

11am 79

12pm 83

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 77

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 6:38 am

Sunset: 8:09 pm