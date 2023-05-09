Increasing temperatures and rain chances

A toasty Tuesday with scattered showers, storms that will chip away at our rainfall deficit. Partly cloudy skies this morning will become partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms, mainly after noon. Clearing skies tonight with slightly cooler temperatures. Partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures through the end of the week.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures under mostly clear skies in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Clearing skies tonight with patchy fog.
Wednesday: Near seasonal temperatures with a few afternoon showers, storms developing across our inland areas. Showers will be possible along our beaches and I-95 with better chances west of I-95 to I-75 as the onshore wind returns. Lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.
Pollen count: 4.3 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory
Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms through the end of the week.
7am 65
8am 68
9am 74
10am 79
11am 83
12pm 86
3pm 91
5pm 89
8pm 80
10pm 78
11pm 77
Sunrise: 6:37 am
Sunset: 8:10 pm