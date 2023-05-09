Increasing temperatures and rain chances

A toasty Tuesday with scattered showers, storms that will chip away at our rainfall deficit. Partly cloudy skies this morning will become partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms, mainly after noon. Clearing skies tonight with slightly cooler temperatures. Partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures through the end of the week.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures under mostly clear skies in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Clearing skies tonight with patchy fog.

Wednesday: Near seasonal temperatures with a few afternoon showers, storms developing across our inland areas. Showers will be possible along our beaches and I-95 with better chances west of I-95 to I-75 as the onshore wind returns. Lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 4.3 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms through the end of the week.

7am 65

8am 68

9am 74

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 86

3pm 91

5pm 89

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset: 8:10 pm