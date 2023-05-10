A warm Wednesday with showers, storms

A warm Wednesday with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms developing after 2 p.m. mainly west of I-95. Afternoon highs will trend on the warm side today with near seasonal temperatures expected through the remainder of the week.

Wednesday: A warm afternoon with showers, storms developing across our inland areas. A few showers will be possible along our beaches and I-95 with much better chances west of I-95, 20 - 50 percent. Lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind: N/NE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: A steady onshore flow continues with cooler afternoon highs. A slight chance of afternoon showers, storms near and along I-95 with better chances across our inland areas, 20-40 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind E/NE 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 4.4 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures with scattered showers with storms through Friday. Dry and warmer for Mother’s Day weekend.

7am 66

8am 69

9am 76

10am 80

11am 84

12pm 86

3pm 89

5pm 85

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:10 pm