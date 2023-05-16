Isolated storms today, widespread showers and storms tomorrow

Areas of locally dense fog possible this morning. Becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. These will be possible this afternoon and evening. Chances are small, and most of the activity will stay inland. Thunderstorm chances increase from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening. Locally heavy downpours could result in temporary flooding.

Today: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms later into the afternoon and evening. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Pollen count: 4.1 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Summer heat returns with scattered showers, storms becoming widespread midweek.

7am 67

8am 70

9am 74

10am 78

11am 82

12pm 86

3pm 89

5pm 86

8pm 79

10pm 77

11pm 76