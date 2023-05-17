A hot Hump day or a wet Wednesday...how about both

Partly cloudy skies and a few left over puddles this morning then becoming cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A cold front will slide south to the FL/GA line. This will be a focal point for showers, storms, some locally heavy today and through Thursday.

Wednesday: A warmer afternoon with scattered showers, thunderstorms, 40-60 percent. Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy as the front approaches. Cloudy skies with showers, storms near I-75 around 1-2 p.m. then heading to I-95 late this afternoon, overnight. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind: W/SW 10-15 mph. Cloudy with showers, patchy fog overnight.

Thursday: More to come as the cold front stalls across our area. Scattered showers with storms, 70-90 percent. Cloudy skies with showers possible early and morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s for NE FL, upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA. Cloudy skies with showers fading overnight, patchy fog.

Pollen count: 3.1 (Low) - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Unsettled pattern with cloudy skies through Friday. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms this weekend. Saturday looks like it will be the drier day...

7am 69

8am 73

9am 78

10am 81

11am 85

12pm 87

3pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 79

10pm 77

11pm 78

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:15 pm