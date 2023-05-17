A hot Hump day or a wet Wednesday...how about both

Partly cloudy skies and a few left over puddles this morning then becoming cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A cold front will slide south to the FL/GA line. This will be a focal point for showers, storms, some locally heavy today and through Thursday.
Wednesday: A warmer afternoon with scattered showers, thunderstorms, 40-60 percent. Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy as the front approaches. Cloudy skies with showers, storms near I-75 around 1-2 p.m. then heading to I-95 late this afternoon, overnight. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind: W/SW 10-15 mph. Cloudy with showers, patchy fog overnight.
Thursday: More to come as the cold front stalls across our area. Scattered showers with storms, 70-90 percent. Cloudy skies with showers possible early and morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s for NE FL, upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA. Cloudy skies with showers fading overnight, patchy fog.
Pollen count: 3.1 (Low) - Grasses, Oak, Hickory
Looking ahead: Unsettled pattern with cloudy skies through Friday. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms this weekend. Saturday looks like it will be the drier day...
7am 69
8am 73
9am 78
10am 81
11am 85
12pm 87
3pm 90
5pm 88
8pm 79
10pm 77
11pm 78
Sunrise: 6:32 am
Sunset: 8:15 pm