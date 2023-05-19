Finally FriYAY!

Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. Chances are around 40% locally with most of the activity forming inland. Thunderstorm chances greatly increase into early next week.

Today: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers, storms, 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid-80′s. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms later into the afternoon and evening. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Pollen count: 3.1 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Heat continues with scattered showers, storms becoming widespread midweek.

7am 69

8am 70

9am 74

10am 77

11am 81

12pm 84

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 77

10pm 74

11pm 73