Finally FriYAY!

Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. Chances are around 40% locally with most of the activity forming inland. Thunderstorm chances greatly increase into early next week.
Today: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers, storms, 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid-80′s. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms later into the afternoon and evening. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Pollen count: 3.1 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory
Looking ahead: Heat continues with scattered showers, storms becoming widespread midweek.
7am 69
8am 70
9am 74
10am 77
11am 81
12pm 84
3pm 86
5pm 84
8pm 77
10pm 74
11pm 73