Mostly dry Saturday, changes ahead

We’re waking up to some low clouds and fog, but plenty of sunshine will develop later today. A few widely scattered showers will be possible in the PM hours, with the best chance in inland NE Florida. Highs for today will be in the upper 80s.

Tonight, a few more clouds will push in but dry conditions are expected. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Big changes arrive starting on Sunday. Moisture quickly returns to the area, resulting in much higher rain and storm chances. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 90s.

Even more moisture pushes in on Monday, bringing periods of rain and storms. It will be mostly cloudy as well, with highs in the low 80s.

The active weather continues Tuesday, with more clouds and scattered showers and storms. Temps for Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Lower rain chances return for the middle of next week, with breezy conditions and highs in the 70s.