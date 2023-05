Saturday evening comes to an end with temperatures in the low 70s, light winds, and partly cloudy skies with no rain.

Sunday morning begins in the upper 60s with calm winds, mostly cloudy skies, lots of humidity and rain beginning late in the morning.

However, Sunday afternoon rain chances increase with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s, breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies. Rain could continue into late Sunday evening.

A moderate rip current risk remains in effect for the weekend.