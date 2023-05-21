Higher storm chances Sunday, more unsettled weather ahead

It’s a quiet start to Sunday, but much higher coverage of rain and storms is likely later today. The best chance for activity will be in the afternoon and evening, with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and a couple of storms will remain possible later this evening and overnight. It will remain warm, with lows in the upper 60s.

Even higher rain and storm chances are likely to start the week. Periods of rain and storms will be likely throughout the day, with mostly cloudy skies. An isolated strong storm will also be possible, with highs in the low 80s.

The active weather pattern continues Tuesday, with more rain and storms likely. Clouds will also remain, with temps in the upper 70s.

Lower rain chances arrive on Wednesday, but scattered activity will still be possible. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are also expected, with highs in the mid 70s.

The threat for a few showers will continue late week, with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions.