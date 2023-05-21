Isolated storms continue into the evening

Futurecast shows more isolated storms into the evening

Isolated storms will continue into the work week.

Sunday evening temperatures are in the mid 70s with light to moderate rain, cloudy skies and humidity along with a light wind from the east.

Monday morning begins with temperatures in the upper 60s, low 70s, light to moderate rain and isolated storms, with cloudy skies and winds 5-9 miles per hour from the northeast.

Monday afternoon peaks into the mid 80s for Northeast Florida and the upper 70s in Southeast Georgia. Winds will range in the teens coming from the northeast with cloudy skies and humidity. Isolated thunderstorms could continue into the evening.

Sunday afternoon isolated storms continue (WJXT TV 4)