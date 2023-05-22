Monday Forecast

Scattered showers continue to develop, and we’re under a Marginal Risk for severe storms today. Cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible through the week.

Today: Cloudy skies, showers, and potentially severe thunderstorms possible along our beaches, better chances across our inland areas, 60 to 80 percent.

Cloudy skies continue tonight with storms expected.

Afternoon highs in the 80s from the beaches to I-75. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Scattered afternoon showers, storms, 60-80 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Pollen count: 0.6 - Low

Looking ahead: Summer heat returns with scattered showers, storms becoming widespread midweek.