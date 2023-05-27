Strong winds fade into Sunday, sunshine returns

Warnings and Advisories in effect

Saturday evening ends with temperatures in the low 60s, partly cloudy skies and a wind coming from the northwest between 10-15 miles per hour.

Sunday morning temperatures start in the mid 50s with a wind coming from the northwest between 3-9 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday afternoon temperature peak into the low 80s with a west, northwest wind ranging from 5-10 miles per hour with clear to partly cloudy skies.

In addition multiple warning are in affect for the weekend:

Gale Warning is in effect until 8P EST from Savannah, Georgia to Altamaha Sound, Georgia extending 20 - 60 NM.

Small Craft Advisory from St. Augustine to Flagler Beach, Florida until Sunday, May 28th at 11 AM.