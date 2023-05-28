Clearing skies, pleasant Sunday

We’re waking to some clouds in parts of the area, but skies will clear as the day progresses. We’ll see plenty of sun by afternoon, with comfortable temps in the low 80s.

Mostly clear skies will continue overnight, with another cool night expected. Morning temps will be in the upper 50s.

The nice weather continues into Memorial Day. Expect partly cloudy skies with dry conditions. It will be warmer, with temps back in the upper 80s.

We start the shortened workweek with plenty of sun and more dry weather. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances return midweek, with scattered activity developing. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

More rain and storms are likely to close out the week, with highest storm chance being on Friday.