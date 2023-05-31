75º

Colleagues and friends of Mary Baer and John Gaughan say good-bye and thank you

Mary Baer and John Gaughan have belonged to this community for 30 years, and it's a big sacrifice to work until 11:30 at night -- or, come into work -- when you're telling everyone else to shelter in place during a storm. Also, to share, in the joy and the sadness in the stories you tell. They have served you so well. But Mary and John also belong to us here at News4JAX, as colleagues and friends. The conversations that happen OFF AIR -- have created relationships that will last a lifetime.

Wednesday Weather!

Partly sunny with scattered pop-up showers.

Chances are around 30% locally with most of the activity forming inland.

Non-Severe Thunderstorm chances greatly increase into late-week and the weekend.

Today: Cooler under partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers, 20-30 percent.

Afternoon highs in the mid-80′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms later into the afternoon and evening. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Pollen count: 2 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Heat continues with scattered showers, storms becoming widespread late-week.

