Wednesday Weather!

Partly sunny with scattered pop-up showers.
Chances are around 30% locally with most of the activity forming inland.
Non-Severe Thunderstorm chances greatly increase into late-week and the weekend.
Today: Cooler under partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers, 20-30 percent.
Afternoon highs in the mid-80′s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms later into the afternoon and evening. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Pollen count: 2 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory
Looking ahead: Heat continues with scattered showers, storms becoming widespread late-week.