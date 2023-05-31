Wednesday Weather!

Partly sunny with scattered pop-up showers.

Chances are around 30% locally with most of the activity forming inland.

Non-Severe Thunderstorm chances greatly increase into late-week and the weekend.

Today: Cooler under partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers, 20-30 percent.

Afternoon highs in the mid-80′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms later into the afternoon and evening. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Pollen count: 2 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Heat continues with scattered showers, storms becoming widespread late-week.