Showers ending this evening, drier weather for Friday

It’s been another day of clouds and scattered showers, but the activity will fade away late this evening. The clouds will remain, with temps in the 70s.

The mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, but it will stay dry. Expect morning lows in the mid 60s.

Some drier air and some sunshine moves in for Friday. Some scattered activity is still possible, but the majority of the area will stay dry. Highs for Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Slightly higher rain chances return for Saturday, but a washout is not expected. We’ll see a blend of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 80s.

Our better rain chances arrive on Sunday, as more moisture pushes back into the area. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 80s.

Drier air and warmer temps return for next week, with highs climbing back into the low 90s.