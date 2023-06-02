A FriYAY Forecast

Today: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Becoming breezy with partly cloudy skies mainly dry conditions (a few isolated showers possible, it won’t ruin your day!) The chance of showers will average 10-20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Near seasonal afternoon highs in the mid 80s inland, low 80s along the beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Breezy with showers and isolated storms this weekend.

Tropics: The 2023 Hurricane Season is off to a running start. TD Two formed this afternoon and will continue to move south across the Gulf of Mexico toward Cuba. No local effects.