System strengthens into Tropical Storm Arlene in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression 2 was upgraded Friday afternoon to Tropical Storm Arlene in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, it was located 265 miles west of Fort Myers.

The storm is moving south at 5 mph.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft have found winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

No watches or warnings are currently in effect.

Arlene should begin to weaken by Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.

Tropical Depression 2 became the first tropical depression of the season Thursday evening -- on the first day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center concluded an earlier January system became subtropical, but was not assigned a name.

The complex will stay well away from Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida and will not impact our weather.