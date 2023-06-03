Few showers Saturday, better rain chances Sunday

We’re waking up with clouds across the area, but we will see a blend of sun and clouds later today. A few showers will also be possible this afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with quiet conditions. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Better rain chances arrive on Sunday. A cold front will move into the area, bringing more clouds and a good bet for scattered showers. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 80s.

Drier weather is ahead to start next week. Expect partly cloudy skies for Monday, with comfortable highs in the low 80s.

Temps warm up quickly starting Tuesday, with highs back in the 90s. Rain and storm chances return for the middle of next week.