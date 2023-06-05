79º

Another swirl in the tropics to keep an eye on

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Showers and thunderstorms with gale-force winds over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Canary Islands are associated with a non-tropical area of low pressure. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next couple of days while it moves little. By late in the week however, the system is expected to move northeastward over cooler waters ending its chances of subtropical development.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent

Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent

