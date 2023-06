Today will be mostly sunny with patchy fog, and a few pop up showers to contend with.

The chance of showers will average 10-20 percent. Viewers will wake up to temperatures in the 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL.

We’re predicting afternoon highs in the mid 80s inland, low 80s along the beaches.

Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead, there are small chances for showers through mid-week, and then the chances increase into the end of the week/weekend.