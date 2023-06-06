Few showers this evening, better rain chances ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s been a fairly quiet Tuesday across the area, and just a few isolated showers are expected this evening. Temps this evening will be falling into the 70s.

Some clouds will remain overnight tonight but it will be dry. Expect morning lows in the upper 60s.

Higher rain and storm chances are ahead for Wednesday. Scattered showers will develop heading into the PM hours, with highs in the low 90s.

Even higher storm chances are on the way for Thursday. More widespread activity is expected in the afternoon and evening, with temps again in the low 90s.

A few storms will be possible for Friday, but many will likely stay dry. Highs for Friday will be in the upper 80s.

There is some uncertainty about this upcoming weekend. Right now, scattered PM storms will be possible both days, with highs in the low 90s.