Showers fade under clearing skies tonight, Warmer and wetter Wednesday...

Increasing rain chances

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

We hit the 90s!  That made for a toasty Tuesday and there is more to come.  Skies will become partly cloudy tomorrow with an increasing chance of showers and storms as temperatures settle into a summer pattern.  The unsettled pattern continues through the end of the week.

Tuesday Evening:  Clearing skies as scattered showers, storms near Highway 301 settle for the night.  Light patchy fog inland with evening temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday:  Partly cloudy, hot with scattered showers, storms, 30-50 percent.  Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores.  Wind S/SW 10-15 mph.   Partly cloudy late as showers and storms fade after sunset with patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead:  Increasing rain chances Wednesday through the end of the week.

Sunset:  8:26 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am

