Showers fade under clearing skies tonight, Warmer and wetter Wednesday...

We hit the 90s! That made for a toasty Tuesday and there is more to come. Skies will become partly cloudy tomorrow with an increasing chance of showers and storms as temperatures settle into a summer pattern. The unsettled pattern continues through the end of the week.

Tuesday Evening: Clearing skies as scattered showers, storms near Highway 301 settle for the night. Light patchy fog inland with evening temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot with scattered showers, storms, 30-50 percent. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy late as showers and storms fade after sunset with patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead: Increasing rain chances Wednesday through the end of the week.

Sunset: 8:26 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am