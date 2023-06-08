Here’s your Friday Eve Outlook

A very similar pattern from what we had yesterday continues today and into today and tomorrow.

Scattered showers with storms today will become an issue, with the heaviest activity across SE GA and then becoming widespread into tomorrow.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot with scattered showers, storms, 30-40 percent. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind W 5-12 mph. Partly cloudy late as showers and storms fade after late in the day.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms through tomorrow. Hot under partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms this weekend.