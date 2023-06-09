A busy night for Exact Track 4D, Showers and storms through sunset

Scattered showers with thunderstorms across our southern counties this afternoon with more developing, mainly south of I-10. Generally, non-severe storms, but I can not rule out an isolated severe storm before the night is over. Cloudy skies tonight as showers slowly fading after sunset. Scattered showers with storms possible again Saturday, although not as widespread as tonight.

Tonight: Scattered showers with isolated storms mainly south of I-10, along I-95 and the beaches, 60-70 percent.. These will fade late tonight with patchy areas of light fog early Saturday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot with scattered showers, storms, 30-40 percent, with better chances across NEFL and along I-95. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot and humid Sunday with scattered showers and storms. Very hot conditions with showers and storms next week.

Sunset: 8:28 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am