Is your Lawn looking Thirsty? Better chances for rain tomorrow...

The last of our showers and isolated storms continue to weaken and fade into the night. Mainly warm and dry through tonight with light patchy fog inland early tomorrow. Scattered showers with storms will become more widespread through the afternoon, evening on Friday.

Tonight: Scattered showers with isolated storms will fade near and along US 90 and I-10 tonight, 20-30 percent. Patchy light fog early Friday morning.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot with scattered showers, storms, 30-50 percent, with better chances across NEFL and along I-95. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind W/N 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph. Partly cloudy late as showers and storms fade late.

Looking ahead: Hot and humid this weekend with scattered showers, storms developing after 2 pm and lingering past sunset.

Sunset: 8:27 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am