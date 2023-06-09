It’s Friday, but its also going to be WET!

Scattered showers with storms will become more widespread through the afternoon, evening through today.

Patchy light fog early this morning is possible.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot with scattered showers, storms, 50-70 percent, with better chances across NEFL and along I-95. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind N 5-10 mph, gusts to 20 mph. Partly cloudy late as showers and storms fade late.

Looking ahead: Hot and humid this weekend with scattered showers, storms developing after 2 pm and lingering past sunset.