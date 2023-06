Today will hold a 70% chance for showers and a rumble of thunder or two.

Non-severe storms are expected to accompany this rain.

Severe Storms (Marginal Risk) are expected into tommorrow afternoon.

The rain will get heavier as the high heat of the day gets underway.

Highs today in the 90′s and lows are in the 70′s.

Rain chances are in the forecast for 7 of the next 7 days, along with temps in the 90′s.