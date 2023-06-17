Storms return for Saturday evening

Storms are possible for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida for Saturday evening into the early morning Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

Columbia and Union counties until 7:30 PM

Baker County until 8:00 PM

Saturday storms could include: Strong winds, hail, heavy downpours and a possible tornado.

By midnight, temperatures will be in the low 70s, with light rain, mostly cloudy skies and a wind from the southwest at around 5-10 miles per hour.

Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the low 70s, with light rain, partly cloudy skies and wind from the south/southwest, at around 2-6 miles per hour.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies, winds will begin shifting from north to east closer to 10 miles per hour with light to moderate rain. During the late afternoon, rain chances for Southeast Georgia are lower than Northeast Florida. The overall rain chances for Sunday are 20% to 50%.

Tracking the Tropics: There is currently a tropical wave that could develop into a depression. Currently it has a 50 percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 70 percent chance over the next 7 days. The tropical wave remains disorganized. It is too soon to know more about the wave but we will continue to track this system for you.

Futurecast shows storms approaching around 8 PM (WJXT TV 4)

Storms moving through area late evening (WJXT TV 4)