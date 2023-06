By midnight, temperatures drop to the low 70s, with winds between 5-8 miles per hour from the southeast. Rain is possible between 7 and 11 PM.

Monday morning, temperatures will begin in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies, a light south wind and no rain.

Monday evening, temperatures peak unto the upper 80s, lower 90s with a wind coming from the southeast to southwest, 10-13 miles per hour. Rain is possible from Monday morning through midnight.

Sunday evening weather conditions (WJXT TV 4)