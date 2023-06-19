Severe Weather Expected Throughout Today

Severe Storms are expected today, as the entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk for storm severity. The primary threats will include hail, damaging wind gusts, and a small threat for an isolated tornado.

The activity will likely start just after noon, and continue through the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Today’s storms will be scattered, but by tomorrow they become more isolated.

As far as the tropics go- Two tropical systems are developing off the coast of Africa.

We have been watching a Tropical Wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic. It continues to produce rain and storms that are becoming more organized. A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form over the next day or so from the system. Formation chances for the next 48 and 7 days are currently 90 percent.

The second system is in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, just a couple hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It remains disorganized and has only a 10 to 20 percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours to 7 days.