Another Rainy Day in the Books!

Today we can expect scattered showers with storms, 60-80% chance throughout the day.

We could also see patchy areas of fog early this morning, with showers possible through your morning commute to work.

Better chances of storms come this afternoon, as highs climb to the mid-80′s.

Scattered showers and storms will re-develop after 12 p.m. and continue through the ride home from work.

Wind SW 10-15 mph.

As I look ahead, I see a very wet week.

Flooding, hail and strong wind will be the main hazards this week.