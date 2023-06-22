More rain this evening, even more rain for Friday

The unsettled pattern continued today, and more rain and a few storms are likely this evening. Temps this evening will fall into the 70s.

Another round of rain and isolated storms is likely for the overnight. Expect morning temps in the low 70s.

Yet another day of wet weather is likely for Friday. Once again, some morning showers are likely with a second round of rain and storms in the PM hours. Highs for Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Things finally begin to change on Saturday. Some drier air will push in, bringing a more scattering of storms to the area. Temps for Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Even lower storm chances are expected Sunday, with just widely scattered activity. Highs for Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances tick a touch higher for early next week, and it will turn warm. Highs will likely be in the low to mid 90s.