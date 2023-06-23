Soggy start, more rain ahead for Friday

It is a rainy start to the day across the area, and the showers and storms will persist for much of the morning. We’ll see a bit of a break during midday, with more activity redeveloping in the PM hours. Highs today will be in the upper 80s.

Clouds will remain later on tonight, with some showers possible in Northeast Florida. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Drier air finally does arrive for the weekend. Morning sunshine is expected Saturday, with just a scattering of PM showers and storms. Temps for Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Even lower rain chances arrive for Sunday. Just isolated showers are expected with highs in the low 90s.

The threat for rain and storms increase for Monday, and it will be turning warm. Highs to start the week will climb into the mid 90s.

It is looking much drier and warm for most of next week, with temps in the mid 90s.