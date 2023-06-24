Quieter morning, storm chances for the afternoon

It is a much calmer morning across the area, with just a few showers in far western areas. The threat for rain and storms will increase later today, with the best chance for activity along and south of the I-10 corridor. Highs for today will be in the low 90s.

The rain and storms will fade away later this evening, with quiet conditions overnight. Expect morning lows in the low 70s.

More dry air pushes in for Sunday. Just a few isolated showers are expected, but most of the region staying dry. Temps for Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Rain and storm chances do increase to start next week. Scattered activity will mainly develop in the PM hours, with highs Monday and Tuesday in the mid 90s.

It’s looking warm for the middle and back end of next week, with low rain chances and highs soaring into the mid and upper 90s.